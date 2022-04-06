Advertisement

Cleveland Extends Ramirez’ Deal

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, follows through on this swing as San Diego Padres...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, follows through on this swing as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, looks on during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the deal tells AP that All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract. The person tells The Associated Press that the deal runs through the 2028 season. The team and Ramírez’s representatives had been in talks about a deal for weeks at training camp in Arizona. Ramírez is one of the AL’s best all-around players. He’s finished in the top three in MVP voting three times in the past five seasons. The Guardians open the 2022 season in Kansas City tomorrow.

