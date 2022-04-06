Cleveland Extends Ramirez’ Deal

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the deal tells AP that All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract. The person tells The Associated Press that the deal runs through the 2028 season. The team and Ramírez’s representatives had been in talks about a deal for weeks at training camp in Arizona. Ramírez is one of the AL’s best all-around players. He’s finished in the top three in MVP voting three times in the past five seasons. The Guardians open the 2022 season in Kansas City tomorrow.

