Bath senior creates art from nature

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We love to showcase students here on Studio 10.

This next student is creating attention in and out of the classroom with his amazing craftsmanship.

Bath senior, Liam Harlan, creates beautiful jewelry and stunning woodwork right in his own home.

Now his designs are even catching the eyes of people nationwide.

But believe it or not, this hobby all started in the height of the pandemic.

You can check out his work here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/BackroadsCarving?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=1003184855&sort_order=date_desc&fbclid=IwAR2nDW6XWUSj3uik1KkAw43KehAsOLFqQ1Ev2oZ1R8p8PI0EZ5tcc8b6NaY




