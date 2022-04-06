Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night around 8 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Seven Gables Rd. in Ingham Township on the report of a shooting.

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Dansville discharged a shotgun at the victim’s feet. The victim was transported to a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in District Court.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was aided by the Williamston Police Department, the Mason Police Department, and the Michigan State Police The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

