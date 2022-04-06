Albert EL Fresco returning to Downtown East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The popular Albert EL Fresco pedestrian-friendly area will be making its return to downtown East Lansing’s Albert Avenue next month.

Both lanes of Albert Avenue, from just east of the Albert Avenue Garage’s entry/exit to M.A.C. Avenue, will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, May 10 to accommodate the space setup, with the grand reopening taking place on Thursday, May 12.

The Albert EL Fresco area will have numerous features including:

seating

tables

shade amenities

hammocks

decorative lighting

outdoor games including cornhole, Giant Chess, and Giant Connect 4.



There will also be a variety of programming hosted throughout the summer, including live music, outdoor yoga, game nights, and more.

In addition, a new “Take-Out-Tuesdays” program will launch this summer, where community members are encouraged to order take-out from their favorite downtown business and enjoy it in the Albert EL Fresco space on Tuesdays for a chance to win weekly prizes, such as e-gift cards.

More details on how to participate in this new program will be announced soon.

“We are excited to bring back the Albert EL Fresco this summer and we encourage community members to come down and check it out,” said East Lansing Community & Economic Development Administrator Adam Cummins. “While out and about, we also encourage community members to support the many local businesses in downtown East Lansing and participate in our new Take-Out-Tuesdays program.”

Community members are being reminded that open alcohol is not allowed in the Albert EL Fresco space, but food and alcohol can be enjoyed at the approved outdoor dining areas operated by the adjacent restaurants. Take-out food and nonalcoholic drinks can be enjoyed throughout the space.

