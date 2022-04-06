Advertisement

47-year-old man expected to survive shooting in Adrian

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man is expected to survive after being hospitalized in a shooting Sunday.

Background: Lenawee County Sheriff deputy on leave following shooting

According to authorities, a deputy from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for help from the Adrian City Police in locating a man who reportedly had a gun. Police said the deputy located the suspect hiding in a vacant lot on Erie Street. Police said a shot was fired and the suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Further details were not released.

Police said the deputy was not injured and was placed on administrative leave per the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office policy.

The shooting is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.

