Woods says he plans to play in Masters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tiger Woods has made it known: he feels like he will play in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Woods has won the championship at Augusta five times. There are nine more practice holes to be played on Wednesday before the final decision will be made.

The tournament starts on April 7 and ends on April 10.

"As of right now I feel like I'm going to play."



- @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/dZE9Iw6r0a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2022

