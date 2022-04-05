Advertisement

Woods says he plans to play in Masters

“As of right now I feel like I’m going to play.”
Tiger Woods is seen at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods is seen at the 2021 PNC Championship.(Source: PGA TOUR / YouTube)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tiger Woods has made it known: he feels like he will play in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Woods has won the championship at Augusta five times. There are nine more practice holes to be played on Wednesday before the final decision will be made.

The tournament starts on April 7 and ends on April 10.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 and the News 10 Sports team for continuing coverage.

