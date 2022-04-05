Advertisement

Washtenaw Deputy pleads guilty, charges related to inmate assault

(MGN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County corrections deputy has pleaded guilty in connection to the assault of an inmate.

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Tuesday. The charges were brought against Cpl. Christopher Ellul, who became the target of a public integrity investigation in August of 2020.

That summer, Ellul was working at the Washtenaw County Jail when he assisted in removing an inmate from a cell. Video evidence shows Ellul grabbing the restrained inmate by the neck twice.

“We will continue to pursue instances of police misconduct,” Nessel said. “Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable.”

Ellul pleaded guilty to the disorderly person - jostling. Representative from the Department of the Attorney General say they accepted this plea for multiple reasons, including that Ellul had left the state.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 17.

