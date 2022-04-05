Today’s Studio 10 Tidbit is all about National Read A Map Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Read A Map Day! In honor of the fun day, we’ve got some interesting facts for you regarding maps! By the way, when is the last time you used an actual map instead of just getting directions on your phone?

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.