Tigers make big trade to boost outfield

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Late Monday night the Detroit Tigers made a big trade to get some help in their outfield.

The Tigers are sending infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick to the Tampa Bay Rays for 26-year-old outfielder Austin Meadows.

Meadows was an All-Star in 2019 and is known for being a slugger that hits right-handed pitching especially well. Just last season, he hit 27 home runs with over 100 runs batted in.

Austin’s younger brother Parker Meadows is a prospect in the Tigers’ minor league system with the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.