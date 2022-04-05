Advertisement

Tigers Down Yankees Tuesday

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera and Akil Baddoo each homered and the Detroit Tigers downed the New York Yankees 5-3 Tuesday in exhibition baseball. It was Cabrera’s second homer of spring training. The Tigers break camp Wednesday and fly to Detroit where they open the regular season at 1pm Friday against the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers will feature their new outfielder Austin Meadows obtained Monday night in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers gave up a draft choice and infielder Isaac Paredes.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

