Tigers Down Yankees Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miguel Cabrera and Akil Baddoo each homered and the Detroit Tigers downed the New York Yankees 5-3 Tuesday in exhibition baseball. It was Cabrera’s second homer of spring training. The Tigers break camp Wednesday and fly to Detroit where they open the regular season at 1pm Friday against the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers will feature their new outfielder Austin Meadows obtained Monday night in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers gave up a draft choice and infielder Isaac Paredes.

