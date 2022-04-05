Register Now for 2022 The Sparrow Michigan Mile!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mark your calendars and register for the 2022 Sparrow Michigan Mile!

This one-mile fun run for children 13 and under will be held on Sunday, June 12, at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts. Kids age six and under are eligible for the shorter KIDSPRINT distance. All participants get a cool race bag and T-shirt, and finishers receive a shiny gold medal!

Meet News 10 Anchor, David Andrews as he emcee’s this year’s event inside the stadium. And be sure to swing by the WILX tent outside of Jackson Field for your chance to meet News 10 Today Anchors Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells and spin the wheel for some cool WILX swag!

Can’t make it to the stadium this year? Register for the virtual event and participate when and where you choose during race weekend.

Race Information

Registration Dates and Fees

Race Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022 starting at 9 a.m.

Cost:

$8 on opening day of registration April 1 to May 6, 2022

$12 May 7 to June 11, 2022

$18 on race day - June 12, 2022

Click HERE to register!

Packet Pick Up

Packet Pick up will take place on Friday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Playmakers in Okemos.

Virtual Option

Can’t make it to the stadium this year? You can opt to join us virtually – and we’ll help you celebrate race day from a location of your choosing.

Volunteer

Join the race day volunteer team! We have lots of positions to fill – learn more and sign-up here!

