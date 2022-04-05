Police warn drivers to be vigilant after vehicle stolen from East Lansing apartment garage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lock your cars, even if you live in a college town.

A vehicle was reported missing Tuesday from the Cedar Village Apartments in East Lansing. The vehicle was reported stolen to the East Lansing Police Department around 3 p.m. It’s described as a Blue Mazda CX 5, with a license plate of DXJ 6429.

The car was in the apartment’s garage, an area many consider to be safe. That presumption of safety is responsible for a lot of missing items.

Sergeant Tom Wachowski with the East Lansing Police Department told News 10 that unlocked cars are a big part of the problem.

Wachowski said, “The biggest issue that we’re having now is unlocked vehicles. 5-10 years ago people were doing smash and grabs.”

Although it’s not always possible to keep your possessions out of the hands of thieves, you can take simple steps to make yourself less vulnerable to theft.

“Don’t leave anything valuable in your car, and if you do hide it out of sight,” Wachowski said. “And lock your car!”

If you spot the blue Mazda, please contact the East Lansing Police non-emergency line at 517-351-4220.

