Piot Plays Thursday Morning at Masters

Rory McIlroy practices at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of Masters 2022.
Rory McIlroy practices at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of Masters 2022.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot tees off at 10:34am Thursday in the first round of the Masters. He is in the 15th group, one group behind Tiger Woods who plays with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. Piot is paired with defending Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama and current Players tournament champ Justin Thomas. Piot qualified by winning the U. S. Amateur championship last August in Pennsylvania.

