Piot Plays Thursday Morning at Masters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot tees off at 10:34am Thursday in the first round of the Masters. He is in the 15th group, one group behind Tiger Woods who plays with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. Piot is paired with defending Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama and current Players tournament champ Justin Thomas. Piot qualified by winning the U. S. Amateur championship last August in Pennsylvania.

