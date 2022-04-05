Ovid-Elsie turf football field causing controversy

DUPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a turf war brewing in Mid-Michigan.

People in the Ovid-Elsie Area Schools district are mad about plans to install an artificial turf football field.

“Inside of a small community like this, we have so much hate and divide already,” said Roy Nethaway.

The school board approved a stadium improvement project during its November meeting. That project includes an artificial turf football field, a new track, upgrades to the scoreboard, press box, and drainage improvements.

A new track and drainage improvements were part of a $6.2 million bond voters approved in 2019. About $500,000 for the turf will come from the district’s general fund.

The district’s website said the new field would get more use by allowing more than just football and graduation.

Nethaway said he isn’t against updating the stadium, but he doesn’t think now is the time to do it.

“Especially when we are faced with the type of stuff we’re up against. Inflation, fuel costs, interest rates going up. Shortages in supplies, they’re talking shortages,” said Nethaway.

He said he’d like to see the school do a fundraiser to pay for the turf instead of relying on taxes if the board wants to go forward now.

“So the people that could afford and wanted this, they could contribute and they could make up for the people who couldn’t afford it,” said Nethaway.

The new football field and track are expected to be ready for the football season this fall.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.