Now Desk News Brief -- It’s a ‘pick day’ for spring weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a Monday that featured snow and rain across the area, we get a chance to dry out a little bit Tuesday. The day started with some patchy fog. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon.

With the return of some sun at times today temperatures should warm to the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Our next precipitation maker arrives late Tuesday night with rain showers that will be in the area most of Wednesday. The Crosstown Showdown is Wednesday evening and we may have a little window of not much more than a stray shower or two during the game. The gates open at 6 P.M. and the first pitch is at 7:05 P.M. Temperatures should be in the low 50s at game time.

More rain showers are expected on and off Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday through Saturday with overnight lows in the 30s. High temperatures return to the mid 50s Sunday with partly cloudy skies. If you are tired of the chilly temperatures highs are expected to be in the mid 60s to near 70º Monday through Wednesday of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 5, 2022

Average High: 53º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1873

Lansing Record Low: 4° 1868

Jackson Record High: 80º 1921

Jackson Record Low: 13º 1995

