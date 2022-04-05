Advertisement

In My View: Stephens leaving MSU after 19 years

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Congratulations to Dwayne Stephens, a first time college basketball head coach after 23 years as an assistant. 19 of those were at Michigan State.

Now 50, Stephens is the new head coach at Western Michigan. Whether all the winning at MSU he has been around will carry over remains to be seen.

Stephens has a tough job ahead of him, because Western is awful and has been for awhile. It was 8-23 this past season. Yet Tom Izzo would readily admit Stephens was an integral part of MSU’s hoop success through his time in East Lansing, so there may be a chance here to turn Western into something greater than it’s been lately.

