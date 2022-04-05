MSU Science Festival ‘Nights at the Museum’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan State University Science Festival is celebrating 10 years and is going on now until April 30.

Dr. Danita Brandt, Associate Professor, College of Natural Science, walks us through what people can experience when they come out to ‘Nights at the Museum.’

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.