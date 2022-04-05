Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cancellation chaos. That’s what some Michiganders are calling the situation in airports across the country as Spring Breakers to try to get back home.

Airlines canceled more than 3,300 hundred flights and delayed thousands more over the weekend because of weather and other issues. Now those ticket holds are trying to find their way back home. Some have been lucky, others not so much.

Sydney Eustice, of Mount Pleasant, spent the week in New Orleans for her Spring Break. She was just about to board her flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport with Spirit Airlines. That’s when she found out her flight was canceled.

“The door is open, like they are ready for us to get there. The plane is ready to go,” said Eustice. “All of the sudden they were like, ‘There’s nothing we can do. We can’t get a pilot to fly.’”

Eustice ended up getting lucky. She was able to purchase a new ticket with Delta Airlines. She flew out the next day into Detroit. However, others weren’t so lucky. She said she watched lines where people waited for three hours, at least.

Matthew Schweda, of Jackson, waited in those long lines.

“Basically we were stranded. We stood in line with spirit at the ticket counter for over three hours, with hundreds of other people,” said Schweda.

Schweda and his 10-year-old daughter were trying to get back home after enjoying a week-long cruise. They had their boarding passes in hand when their Spirit Airlines flight was canceled.

“They said no. There’s nothing they can do. Just to wait. I don’t even know if we’re going to get out of here Thursday because I think they’re going to cancel that flight too,” said Schweda.

Since then, he’s spent hundreds of dollars on hotel fees. His daughter has missed four days of school. She’s also homesick, which has been hard for both of them.

“She was handling it very badly. She wants to go home. She was so looking forward to getting back and seeing her cats and seeing her friends,” said Schweda.

Until their flight Thursday, they are trying to pass the time the best way they can.

