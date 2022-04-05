Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Researchers at Michigan State University are looking for more than 100 children with autism to participate in a study on communication skills.

The children will be needed for two days. Organizers of the Lingo Lab said it will help improve how language is taught.

Families will play games and watch short clips that assess communication skills. One of the goals is to help all parents interact with their children.

”How do we talk in a way that best allows children to understand us? Sometimes we have a tendency to want to simplify, which is good to some extent, but we’re interested in determining how much simplification works best and how best to simplify what we are saying,” said study director Courtney Venker.

Participants will receive financial compensation for their time and travel, along with an Elmo cookbook, a report of the findings and a toy.

More information on the study can be found here.

