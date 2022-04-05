Learning more about the Equal Pay Day event with Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Wednesday, April 6th, Lansing Community College will be hosting an Equal Pay Day event. Through our partnership with Capital Area Michigan Works!, we got the chance to talk to Dr. Toni Glasscoe, Associate Vice President, External Affairs, Development & K-12 Operations at Lansing Community College to learn more about the event.

LCC’s 2022 event will include three special messages and a panel of accomplished women who will talk about their experiences and their thoughts on closing the pay gap. You can find out more about the Equal Pay Day event by clicking here.

