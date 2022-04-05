Advertisement

Learning more about the Equal Pay Day event with Lansing Community College

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Wednesday, April 6th, Lansing Community College will be hosting an Equal Pay Day event. Through our partnership with Capital Area Michigan Works!, we got the chance to talk to Dr. Toni Glasscoe, Associate Vice President, External Affairs, Development & K-12 Operations at Lansing Community College to learn more about the event.

LCC’s 2022 event will include three special messages and a panel of accomplished women who will talk about their experiences and their thoughts on closing the pay gap. You can find out more about the Equal Pay Day event by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

MSU Nights at the Museum
MSU Science Festival ‘Nights at the Museum’
Trail tips
DNR gives helpful trail etiquette tips for spring
Jeep Day
Celebrating National Jeep 4x4 Day with Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Live Selection of Vehicles With 4 Wheel Drive
Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Live Selection of Vehicles With 4 Wheel Drive