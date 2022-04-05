Lansing police: Missing 77-year-old woman with dementia found safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A missing 77-year-old woman has been located safely, Lansing police confirmed Monday night.

Original story:,

According to authorities, Ann Catherine Gebhard was last seen in the parking lot of the Meijer on Pennsylvania Avenue. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said she could be driving in a maroon 2010 Buick LaCrosse with the license plate 1JQA2. Police said Gebhard suffers from early-middle stage dementia.

Anyone who has seen Ann Catherine Gebhard or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

