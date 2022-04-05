Advertisement

Jury enters day two of deliberations in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

Defense lawyers argued the men were manipulated by an FBI informant.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The jury will return Tuesday to deliberate in the trial of four men accused of planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Monday was the first day of deliberations in the federal court case.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Croft is from Delaware and the rest are from Michigan.

Jurors were told they can convict the men if there was a mutual understanding to abduct the governor even if they didn’t end up doing it.

