Joe Messina, Motown great and Funk Brothers guitarist, dies at 93

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - Joe Messina, who shares credit for building the unique sound of Motown, has died at the age of 93.

Messina was best known for his work in The Funk Brothers, a band that recorded the instruments for hundreds of Motown records that would go on to be hits. He worked with Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, and Smokey Robinson during his career.

Born in Detroit, Messina lived in Michigan for the majority of his life. He stopped playing guitar for decades after Motown Records founder Berry Gordy moved the company to Los Angeles.

Messina died in Michigan, and is survived by his family and his music.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.