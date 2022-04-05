Advertisement

Ingham County undergoing energy audit

The audit will look at energy use at 15 county-owned facilities.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How much energy does Ingham County use, and what impact is that having on the environment?

The county is going to pay to find out. It has hired a company called Bureau Veritas to do an audit.

The audit will look at energy use at 15 county-owned facilities. That includes government buildings, community centers, and parks.

This is part of the county’s goal of having net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2040. The County Board of Commissioners approved up to $164,000 to pay for the audit.

WILX will keep you updated on when the audit is completed.

