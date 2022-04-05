Ingham County undergoing energy audit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - How much energy does Ingham County use, and what impact is that having on the environment?

The county is going to pay to find out. It has hired a company called Bureau Veritas to do an audit.

The audit will look at energy use at 15 county-owned facilities. That includes government buildings, community centers, and parks.

This is part of the county’s goal of having net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2040. The County Board of Commissioners approved up to $164,000 to pay for the audit.

WILX will keep you updated on when the audit is completed.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.