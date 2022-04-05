Ingham County appoints Alan Fox as new Treasurer

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - After longtime treasurer Eric Schertzing announced his retirement in late March, Ingham County formed a commission to find his replacement.

Tuesday, the commission announced the appointment of Alan Fox to the position of treasurer. County Clerk Barb Byrum said he comes with the benefit of familiarity with the role.

“Alan Fox has been a wonderful Chief Deputy Treasurer and asset to Ingham County,” Byrum stated. “He has on-the-job experience and knows the Treasurer’s Office inside and out. I was thrilled that he decided to step into this new position and expect that we will be served well with his appointment.”

The county level position of treasurer cannot stay vacant for long, since it oversees tax collection in addition to it’s other duties. The Treasurer’s Office has two Office locations in Lansing and Mason and has a staff of 10.

Fox’s appointment as Ingham County Treasurer is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the November 2022 General Election results are certified.

“The Treasurer’s position is one that was too important to leave vacant for an extended period of time,” Byrum said. “Thankfully, we have a great team in the Treasurer’s Office who was ready when the call came to step up and fill in. Alan is respected and admired by his employees and peers and I wish him the best as he takes on this new role.”

