Great Michigan Read hosts virtual reading events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A virtual reading event with Great Michigan Read author Mary Doria Russell was hosted by the Saint Clair County Library.

The event was done in partnership with Michigan Humanities. The virtual event was a reading and conversation about Russell’s book “The Women of the Copper Country.”

When asked about what she hopes audiences can gain from her book, Russell said, “I hope people can learn that you can win or lose, but life still goes on. That is the message of the story. No matter what life goes on.”

It was the first of six events that are part of their Great Michigan Read spring author tour put on by Michigan Humanities. The events run at different libraries in Michigan. For a full list of events, check out Michigan Humanities’ official website here.

