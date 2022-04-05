Advertisement

Great Michigan Read hosts virtual reading events

Great Michigan Read hosts virtual reading events
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A virtual reading event with Great Michigan Read author Mary Doria Russell was hosted by the Saint Clair County Library.

The event was done in partnership with Michigan Humanities. The virtual event was a reading and conversation about Russell’s book “The Women of the Copper Country.”

When asked about what she hopes audiences can gain from her book, Russell said, “I hope people can learn that you can win or lose, but life still goes on. That is the message of the story. No matter what life goes on.”

It was the first of six events that are part of their Great Michigan Read spring author tour put on by Michigan Humanities. The events run at different libraries in Michigan. For a full list of events, check out Michigan Humanities’ official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Police warn drivers to be vigilant after vehicle stolen from East Lansing apartment garage
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations