Advertisement

Former Piston Shue Dies

WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to spot fake tickets.(Source: MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Gene Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. A five-time All-Star as a player for the Pistons, Shue went on to coach for more than two decades. He took the Baltimore Bullets to the NBA Finals in 1971, then did the same with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1977. He is still the record holder for the Washington-Baltimore franchise with 522 victories. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday. He was 90.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers Catcher Suspended
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home...
Tigers Down Yankees Tuesday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Crosstown Showdown Set for 7pm Wednesday
Rory McIlroy practices at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of Masters 2022.
Piot Plays Thursday Morning at Masters