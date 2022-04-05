First meeting for affordable housing in Jackson set for Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Affordable Housing Development Board of Jackson will be meeting for the first time.

The meeting will take place at Jackson City Hall at 2 p.m.

This board was established last year to create and maintain affordable housing in Jackson. To do that, the board will use $3.5 million from the American Rescue Plan and set these funds aside in an affordable housing fund.

The board will also advise city staff and elected officials on housing initiatives.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board will be focused on electing officers and setting a monthly meeting schedule.

