Advertisement

Egg prices spike amid bird flu outbreaks at U.S. farms

Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.
Egg prices are on the rise along with reported bird flu cases in the U.S.(MGN, Brando / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The cost of groceries continues to rise these days, and the price of eggs is also going up.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, bird flu has affected 24 states and more than 46 million birds in the U.S. as of April 5.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is described by health officials as a highly contagious and deadly virus that affects chickens, turkeys and wild birds. It has been hitting farms hard across the country.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer, and bird flu has infected several farms in that area, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys.

According to the USDA, the average cost of a dozen eggs is currently $2.88 per dozen at supermarkets, up 52% since earlier this year.

The agency reports eggs are expected to be more in demand with the upcoming Easter holiday, but suppliers are not expected to run out of product.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the bird flu usually does not infect people and rare cases of human infection when it comes to the virus have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

Emily Wales, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, speaks to a group of...
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas
Sheboygan Falls mother charged with killing her 8-year-old son
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration