East Lansing Public Library giving out free at-home COVID tests

By Jake Draugelis and Nicolas Hankes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Public Library will offer free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday.

Due to high demand, you can only get two test kits per day. They will be available through Monday.

You do not have to have a library card to get the tests. All you need to do is reserve your kit online, or by calling the library’s circulation desk.

All tests will be available for curbside pickup.

To reserve your kit, head to the East Lansing Public Library website here.

