DNR gives helpful trail etiquette tips for spring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that we are in spring, many are wanting to hit the trails to go for a hike or even ride a bike.

But that’s not always easy with Michigan’s springs where we have rain, sometimes snow and occasional sunny days.

This mix of weather makes trail conditions less than ideal.

Not only can mud get messy for your boots, but if you veer off the trail, it can damage wildlife.

Studio 10 spoke with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources about simple trail etiquette tips to keep in mind.

The DNR says that there are more than 13,000 miles of state-designated trails and pathways in our state, making Michigan home to one of the largest, interconnected trail systems in the country.

When going out on the trails its important to yield.

- Yielding right-of-way to a fellow trail user does not always mean stopping or stepping off the trail, yet sometimes that’s the best way to ensure safe passing.

- The most important thing to remember when interacting with others on the trail is courteous communication is often the safest way to pass.

The DNR also says to be aware of muddy trails.

- Avoid using trails that are muddy, so you don’t leave uneven bicycle ruts, deep footprints or hoof tracks. If you must traverse a muddy trail, go right through the center of the trail (even if it is muddy), rather that travelling around the mud and widening the trail.

- Stay on the trail, and respect trail conditions and trail closures.

- Leave no trace - pack it in; pack it out. If you see litter, please pick it up

Please note, many trails are multi-use trails, so the DNR says bikers need to be sure to yield the right of way to hikers and horses.

You can find an interactive trail map here: https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/things-to-do/hike-and-bike

