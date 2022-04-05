Crosstown Showdown Set for 7pm Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Field will host the 14th annual Crosstown Showdown exhibition baseball game at 7pm Wednesday. The Lansing Lugnuts have won the last eight meetings against Michigan State. It is the first game for the 2022 Lugnuts and Michigan State comes in with a 12-13 season record after losing three straight at Evansville last week end. Gates open at 6pm for the seven inning game. The Lugnuts Midwest League opener is set for 7pm Friday at home against the Lake County Captains,.

