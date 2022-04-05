Advertisement

Brewers Catcher Suspended

Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been suspended for 80 games following a positive drug test. He was expected to serve as the main backup to 2021 All-Star Omar Narváez. The commissioner’s office says Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene. The drug is used to induce ovulation. He apologized to the Brewers, teammates and fans. Severino says he and his wife are trying to start a family and one of doctors he consulted with prescribed medication to treat infertility issues.

