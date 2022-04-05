Advertisement

Bird flu vaccine now in testing phase

It will be a couple of years before it’s available.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are currently three confirmed cases of avian flu in Michigan. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin are working on a vaccine as the virus can be deadly.

Scientists say the potential vaccine is in the testing phase, but it will be a couple of years before its available.

“It feels grand actually,” said UW Graduate student Mariah Riel. “It doesn’t feel like a small part. It feels, like, very fulfilling and very large-scale.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this strain of the avian flu is not a cause for immediate public health concern and it does not pose a food safety risk.

