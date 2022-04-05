Bird flu vaccine now in testing phase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are currently three confirmed cases of avian flu in Michigan. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin are working on a vaccine as the virus can be deadly.

Background: Bird Flu found in three Michigan counties -- What to know

Scientists say the potential vaccine is in the testing phase, but it will be a couple of years before its available.

“It feels grand actually,” said UW Graduate student Mariah Riel. “It doesn’t feel like a small part. It feels, like, very fulfilling and very large-scale.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this strain of the avian flu is not a cause for immediate public health concern and it does not pose a food safety risk.

Next: Falcon family at Spartan Stadium welcomes third egg

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.