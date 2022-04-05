Auditions for ‘The Music Man’ to be held in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Auditions for Meredith Willson’s 1957 musical “The Music Man” will be held in Delta Township on April 22 and 23.

If you can’t make those dates, you can also audition on Sunday, April 10.

Auditions will be held at the Delta Enrichment Center on Elizabeth Road from 6-9 p.m.

Auditions are open for all ages. There is an online form that must be filled out first. More information can be found on Evolve Theatrics’ official website here.

