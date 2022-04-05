Advertisement

Auditions for ‘The Music Man’ to be held in Delta Township

Auditions for ‘The Music Man’ to be held in Delta Township
By Amy Lyman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Auditions for Meredith Willson’s 1957 musical “The Music Man” will be held in Delta Township on April 22 and 23.

If you can’t make those dates, you can also audition on Sunday, April 10.

Auditions will be held at the Delta Enrichment Center on Elizabeth Road from 6-9 p.m.

Auditions are open for all ages. There is an online form that must be filled out first. More information can be found on Evolve Theatrics’ official website here.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Police warn drivers to be vigilant after vehicle stolen from East Lansing apartment garage
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations