All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

“This has been a hell of a two weeks”
By Dane Kelly and Markie Heideman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - All 23 of Charlotte’s volunteer fire fighters are back on the job Monday night.

City officials originally stated all 23 members would have had to reapply for the job, but after a lengthy discussion Monday night, it was decided that Charlotte’s fire chief could reinstate the whole team at once.

The prior fire chief, Robert Vogel, resigned shortly after all of the city’s volunteer fire fighters quit during a March 21 city council meeting. In order to reinstate the volunteers, retired Bellevue fire chief Mark Jordan was sworn in as Charlotte’s interim fire chief Monday evening at a city council meeting.

He was initially supposed to be sworn in Tuesday, but was sworn in early.

“As newly appointed chief of the Charlotte Fire Department, I recognize that the Charlotte volunteer fire department, all of the members are in good standing and there is no reason they cannot respond to calls,” Jordan said.

The entire volunteer fire crew resigned during the March 21 meeting. They cited communication issues between the council and the volunteer department.

At Monday’s meeting, both the city council and the firefighters vowed to keep open the lines of communication moving forward.

The returning volunteer fire fighters can start responding to emergencies immediately.

