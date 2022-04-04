‘Your involvement is critical’ -- Ingham County asks residents to help map internet coverage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County residents have an opportunity to help improve the internet quality in their hometown.

Monday, Commissioner Mark Polsdofer announced the launch of a survey designed to improve broadband quality throughout the county. It’s part of the ‘Michigan Moonshot,’ which aims to bridge the digital divide in Michigan.

“Your involvement is critical to the success of our efforts to bridge the digital divide in Ingham County,” Commissioner Polsdofer wrote on social media.

The county government has partnered with Merit Network, a nonprofit corporation governed by Michigan’s public universities, to do a broadband assessment for Ingham County. They say the goal is to get ‘street level’ detail on where broadband is lacking, so they can properly use federal infrastructure funds.

However Dr. Alexis D. Schrubbe, a Merit Moonshot program manager, stressed that the survey can’t map the area without the participation of county leaders and residents.

“You can enhance trust by speaking about these surveys, sharing information about these surveys,” Dr. Schrubbe said. “You’re the catalyst for enhanced broadband in the county.”

She said that the trust greatly increased the response rate.

“If our response rate is really high, we can get that household, granular data that we really need,” she said. “We need your help for this survey to be successful.”

The survey can be taken at Merit’s website. County officials are asking residents to take it, and to share the survey with as many other residents as possible. If a resident does not have Internet service in their home, they can visit the webpage on a cellular web browser or text @moon to 1-855-613-1746.

To request a paper survey, residents may call 517-676-7206.

