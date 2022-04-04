Your Health: New medication brings hope to those who suffer from Rett syndrome

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You watched your child hit all their milestones -- such as crawling, walking and even babbling their first words -- but as they continue to grow, they start rapidly losing their coordination, ability to speak and use of their hands.

This is what happens to children with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder. There is no cure, but a new drug up for FDA approval is providing families with much-needed hope.

Like most girls her age, 8-year-old Savannah Patrick loves to watch movies and listen to music. It’s one of the tools her mom uses to help Savannah communicate.

Savannah started developing normally as an infant, but things changed around her first birthday.

“She actually started regressing and losing skills that she had previously,” said Jamie Patrick, Savannah’s mom.

“They lose the ability to speak, and they lose the ability to use their hands, and develop a characteristic repetitive hand movement. Furthermore, they have trouble walking,” said Dr. Jeffrey Neul.

It primarily impacts girls. There are therapies to treat symptoms of Rett syndrome, such as speech therapy of occupational therapy, but there are no treatments to cure the disorder.

Researchers have wrapped up a phase three trial that could lead to the first FDA approved drug to treat Rett syndrome. Researchers evaluated the oral drug Trofinetide on nearly 200 girls with Rett syndrome. According to the study, 95% of participants elected to continue to take the drug in extension studies.

Savannah took part in the study and her mom said it could make a difference.

“Just the hope that it gives us is huge,” Patrick said.

If approved, Trofinetide could be available to patients as early as 2034.

