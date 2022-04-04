Advertisement

Whitmer kidnapping plot trial now in jury’s hands

This comes after weeks of testimony.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The fate of those accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now in the hands of a jury. The jury will begin its deliberations Monday.

This comes after weeks of testimony. The testimony included that from an FBI agent, and Kaleb Franks and Ty Garbin, men who were also charged in the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, but pleaded guilty.

Closing arguments were presented on Friday, with the prosecution pointing to direct conspiracy comments made by the four men; Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr, Adam Fox, and Daniel Harris.

Meanwhile, the defense pointed toward entrapment, claiming their client’s comments were nonspecific.

