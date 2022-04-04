“We need to step up, and we need to help” -- Local church praying for end of conflict in Ukraine

Advertisement

“Prayer is a powerful message. But we also want to educate people about the activities, the truth about things happening on the ground,” said Gail Shafer, the Reverend Doctor.(Provided)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Prayers for Peace, and for an end to the war happening in Ukraine. As Russian forces continue to invade further into Ukraine, dozens joined Sunday night at the Trinity Episcopal church in Grand Ledge.

“Prayer is a powerful message. But we also want to educate people about the activities, the truth about things happening on the ground,” said Gail Shafer, the Reverend Doctor.

Read: Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Songs and prayer filled the sanctuary, the pews full. As people gave their message of hope for the end of the war. But one special lady, Marian Stolz, was the brains behind the idea. For her, it came to her in a dream.

“I asked God to speak to me, when I went to bed that night. And I consider that he did. It started from there. I went to Reverend Gail and I said I had this dream I want to tell you about. And so, she said, lets set a date,” said Stolz.

More: Retired Michigan National Guard General raising money to help Ukraine’s fighters

Doctor Matt Pauley, a professor of history at MSU, speaking about the history of the war of Ukraine versus Russia.

Emotions real and raw, Antonia Brunette says, it’s simple.

“We need to step up, and we need to help. We need to help and we need to support one another,” said churchgoer Antonia Brunette.

