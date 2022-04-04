Trash illegally dumped at Windsor Township State Game Area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Windsor Township State Game Area is supposed to be some of the most pristine land Michigan has to offer.

However, someone turned the wildlife area -- located between I-96 and I-69 in Eaton County -- into a makeshift garbage dump.

Richard Nickols, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said trash dumping on public land is a growing issue.

“There always seems to be an increase with trash dumps seen and reported on state land,” Nickols said. “It is illegal. It’s a misdemeanor. There are hefty fines involved depending on what is dumped and how much is dumped.”

Nickols said illegal dumpers can be order to pay thousands of dollars in fines or clean up costs if they are caught. He said it would cost less to pay to dump at a landfill.

The DNR said illegal dumping happens year-round, but it gets worse when the weather starts to warm up.

“I would say there is an increase in the spring,” Nickols said. “Probably for a couple reasons, people doing their spring cleaning.”

The DNR has considered installing cameras, but that comes with concerns too.

“The problem with that is once they’re discovered -- especially on state land -- they’re either stolen or vandalized,” Nickols said.

But all resources will be used, because illegal dumping is not only an eye sore -- it’s also illegal.

The DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division typically cleans up the mess. There is no word on when they expect crews to come take care of the Windsor Township State Game Area.

Dumping is illegal in Michigan. To report illegal dumping, contact the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy -- Pollution Emergency Alerting System at 800-292-4706.

