Stephens Off to Western Michigan University

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Numerous media reports Monday indicate Dwayne Stephens is the new men’s head basketball coach at Western Michigan University. Stephens, 50, is a Ferndale native and had been on Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo’s staff the past 19 years. Stephens played at MSU from 1988-93. He also was an assistant four seasons at Marquette prior to returning to East Lansing. No MSU replacement has been named. It’s the second year Tom Izzo has lost an assistant coach after Dane Fife left after the 2021 season for Indiana.

