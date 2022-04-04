Sewer repairs start on MLK Blvd in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the Grand River to Oakland Avenue will be affected by sewer repairs.

Southbound traffic on MLK from Grand River to Willow Street will be shifted into the center turn lane. Southbound MLK will be closed between Willow Street and Oakland Avenue.

Northbound MLK Jr. Boulevard will be maintained.

Detours

Detour 1: East on Willow Street South on Pine Street West on Oakland Avenue back to MLK Jr. Boulevard

Detour 2: West on Willow Street South on Jenison Avenue East on Saginaw Street back to MLK Jr. Boulevard



The work is expected to last until approximately Monday, April 25. See a map of the work area and detours HERE.

