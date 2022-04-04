Advertisement

Sewer repairs start on MLK Blvd in Lansing

The work is expected to last until approximately Monday, April 25.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the Grand River to Oakland Avenue will be affected by sewer repairs.

Related: MSU professor doesn’t expect gas prices to drop anytime soon

Southbound traffic on MLK from Grand River to Willow Street will be shifted into the center turn lane. Southbound MLK will be closed between Willow Street and Oakland Avenue.

Northbound MLK Jr. Boulevard will be maintained.

Detours
  • Detour 1:
    • East on Willow Street
    • South on Pine Street
    • West on Oakland Avenue back to MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • Detour 2:
    • West on Willow Street
    • South on Jenison Avenue
    • East on Saginaw Street back to MLK Jr. Boulevard

The work is expected to last until approximately Monday, April 25. See a map of the work area and detours HERE.

Next: Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

Demand for childcare in Michigan creates long wait lists
Demand for childcare in Michigan creates long wait lists
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations