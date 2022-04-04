Advertisement

Pujols Will Be In Cards’ Starting Lineup

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
-Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Pujols will be the designated hitter for his 22nd consecutive opening day start. That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight during his career. Pujols signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star after splitting time last season with the Angels and Dodgers.

