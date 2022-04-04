Portion of Okemos Road closing for Meridian sewer work

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, a portion of Okemos Road will be closed down so the township can work on improving sewers in the area.

Northbound Okemos Road between Shawnee Trail and Clinton Street in Meridian Township will be reduced to one lane. The Ingham County Road Department made the announcement on their social media in the morning.

“This will impact the NB Okemos Rd left lane,” department representatives wrote. “Motorists must use the right lane only.”

The eastbound center left turn only lane at Mount Hope and Okemos Road will also be closed.

The closures are to allow construction crews to clear old pavement from the area and then work on the township’s storm sewer system.

