People struggle to find cat food in Mid-Michigan

Cat adoptions are up since the pandemic started
Cat food shortage impacts Mid-Michigan animal shelters
By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People and animal shelters are now having to come up with new ways to make sure their pets are fed.

Cat food is getting harder and harder to find at some stores in Mid-Michigan.

“It was just cat food was starting to vanish,” said Jennifer Lothamer, who feeds about 15 cats in Hillsdale Township. Most of them are strays who never left. “Cats are kind of like my kids.”

She, like many cat owners, is struggling to find cat food with many stores in Hillsdale having empty shelves.

“All these cats are going to be here waiting for the food,” Lothamer said. “I want to make sure they’re going to have it.”

“We are just trying to be the best that we can do. If you can’t find it at Meijer, then you go to Walmart. If you can’t find it at Walmart, then you go to TSC and just kind of travel around,” said Joni Baker, Greater Hillsdale Humane Society director.

Part of the problem is there’s more demand, cat adoptions are up since the pandemic started.

“They don’t seem to be dropping down. We are still getting phone calls every single day asking what kind of animals we have,” said Baker.

Supply chain issues, meat shortages, and aluminum shortages are beyond the bare shelves. Now Lothamer started saving the cans to recycle.

“Instead of just throwing them away, that way it hopefully helps with the aluminum shortage and puts an end to it,” she said.

But Baker is hoping it won’t last long.

“I think it’s only going to get better actually. I think the economy is going to get better and everything is going to get better,” said Lothamer.

Baker encouraged people to check out pet food pantries if they can’t find cat food.

