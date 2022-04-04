Advertisement

Officers seize more than $4M worth of meth hidden inside cans of sealant

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border officers seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside cans of waterproof sealant.

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor and trailer trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border.”

CBP said the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

