Noteworthy Honor For Polish Tennis Player

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Iga Swiatek has moved up one spot to the top of the WTA rankings and is the first tennis player from Poland to be No. 1 in the sport. The 20-year-old Swiatek took over from Ash Barty at the top. Barty announced last month she would be retiring at the age of 25 after more than two years at No. 1.

