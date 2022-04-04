News 10 Weather: More April showers, but a promising weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mother Nature is ready to keep April showers in the forecast this week.

Slushy accumulations in some spots this morning have quickly faded out and will be replaced with a few lighter rain showers this afternoon. The beauty of an April snowfall is it doesn’t last long; with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s today, any slushy snow from the morning will melt away.

Tonight the rain moves out during the early evening hours and we should be mostly cloudy overnight. We do have the possibility of some fog forming late tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s. We start Tuesday with some patchy fog and should spend the day under the clouds, but a few peeks of sunshine are also expected during the day. A stray shower is unlikely but can’t be completely ruled out, and temperatures will rise back into the upper 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday a steady rain develops to our west and moves into the area. While there will not be any especially heavy bursts or thunderstorms, the duration of these showers will allow for ponding on roads and in low lying areas. Rain winds down Wednesday evening but another small system scoots in Thursday afternoon, followed closely by one more on Friday. A few snowflakes may even mix in with the rain early Friday, as highs are only in the middle 40s again. Highs will remain in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

The upcoming weekend promises to be dry, which will be welcome after a wet week of weather. High temperatures will only be in the middle 40s again on Saturday but we should climb to the mid 50s for Sunday. It currently looks like high temperatures make it into the middle and upper 60s for a good portion of next week, and we can’t rule out a day or two making it to 70 in parts of the area!

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 4, 2022

Average High: 53º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1921

Lansing Record Low: -6° 1868

Jackson Record High: 77º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 14º 1995

