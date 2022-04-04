Advertisement

MSU Science Festival going on now with a new exhibit

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan State University Science Festival is celebrating 10 years and is going on now until April 30.

Dr. Shannon Shmoll, the Director of Abrams Planetarium, walks us through their new-for-this-year exhibit and talks statewide astronomy night going on Friday, April 8.

