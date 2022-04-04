MSU Science Festival going on now with a new exhibit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan State University Science Festival is celebrating 10 years and is going on now until April 30.

Dr. Shannon Shmoll, the Director of Abrams Planetarium, walks us through their new-for-this-year exhibit and talks statewide astronomy night going on Friday, April 8.

